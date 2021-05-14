The Latest: Reds to allow full capacity starting on June 2

Fans watch players warm up for a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Cincinnati Reds will have full capacity at Great American Ball Park beginning June 2.

That follows Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement ending Ohio’s coronavirus health orders.

“The Reds are grateful to Governor DeWine and all the state and local officials who collaborated to usher Ohio through this dangerous and difficult time,” said Phil Castellini, Reds president and chief operating officer.

“Our goal has always been to host as many fans as possible in a safe manner and we are excited to once again have every seat available for more fans to cheer on our Reds.”

Masks will be recommended, but no longer mandated at Great American Ball Park beginning June 2.

