No. 25 Liberty wins ASUN Softball Title

KENNESAW, Ga. – No. 1 North Division Seed Liberty claimed its fourth conference tournament title in program history, defeating the host, No. 2 North seed Kennesaw State 5-4 in the title game of the 2021 ASUN Softball Championship, Saturday at Bailey Park.

The Lady Flames (42-13) secured the ASUN’s automatic qualifying berth to the 2021 NCAA Division I Softball Championship, whose field will be announced tomorrow at 9 p.m. on ESPN2. Kennesaw State (26-25) was making its third appearance in the ASUN final.

Liberty earned its first ASUN title in program history after winning three conference tournament titles (2002, 2011, 2018) while in the Big South.

Liberty senior Amber Bishop-Riley was named the ASUN Tournament MVP, becoming the fifth Liberty player and first since Autumn Bishop in 2018 to be named conference tournament MVP. She was joined on the all-tournament team by Autumn Bishop, Caroline Hudson and Emily Kirby.