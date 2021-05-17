Liberty softball to face James Madison to open NCAA Touranament

ROANOKE, Va. – After securing the programs first ASUN Conference Title, No. 25 Liberty learned that they will be in the Knoxville Regional and play the CAA Champion James Madison in the First Round of the NCAA Division I Tournament. The two will face off on Friday at Noon on ESPNU.

This marks Liberty’s fourth appearance in the tournament and first since 2018 when they won the Big South Conference Title. The Flames are 21-1 in their last 22 games. That stretch includes 12 shutout wins and seven one-run victories.

James Madison will enter the tournament with a record of 34-1, with a win streak of 24 games after a shutout win in the CAA Conference Championship.

Also in the Knoxville Regional is No. 9 Tennessee who will play Eastern Kentucky at 2:30 p.m. on Friday on ESPN 3.