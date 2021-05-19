Liberty softball back in familiar territory as prep for NCAA Regionals begins

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Liberty Flames are back in the NCAA Regionals and will face James Madison Friday. The ASUN Champions are no stranger to the postseason, and last found themselves in this position in 2018, when they lost to South Carolina in the Region Championship game.

“It was such a fun experience and being in the championship game and having that team that was really strong but this team now, we can go so far and I’m really excited to see what we bring this weekend,” senior infielder Autumn Bishop says.

There are a few players on this year’s squad who remember that trip fondly, like junior Madison Via.

“This team is really special, it’s kind of like going out the way we came in because my freshman year we also went to a regional so to have the opportunity to go out and do that again and end on a really good note is awesome,” Via says.

The game is set for Friday at noon in Knoxville and can be streamed on ESPNU.