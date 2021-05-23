Liberty wins two on Saturday for a spot in Knoxville Regional Final

ROANOKE, Va. – The Liberty Flames avoided elimination from the NCAA DI Softball Tournament on Saturday by winning not one, but two games.

First, the Flames took down the Colonels of Eastern Kentucky. Liberty scored five runs in the 2nd inning leading to a 5-1 win. In the circle, Karlie Keeney earned the win allowing just two hits and striking out one in three innings of work. That win proved to be just the program’s third ever NCAA Regional game victory. And they weren’t done either.

In their second game of the day, Liberty faced off with the host team No. 9 Tennessee. The Flames were trailing 2-0 in the 4th inning until the bases were loaded for Savannah Channell who hit a grand slam to put her team up 4-2. The Lady Vols closed to within one run of the lead entering the 7th inning. That’s when Amber Bishop-Riley hit a solo home run, lifting Liberty to a 6-4 win.

Liberty will now play JMU in the Regional Final on Sunday at Noon. The two teams met on Friday to open up the Knoxville Regional play, resulting in a 4-3 JMU win in 10 innings.