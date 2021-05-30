LEADING OFF: Giants-Dodgers, Tribe plays 2, deGrom at night

A look at what’s happening around the majors Sunday:
TOP ARMS OUT WEST
The finale of an entertaining four-game series between longtime rivals features an excellent pitching matchup at Dodger Stadium. Kevin Gausman (5-0, 1.53 ERA) starts for the San Francisco Giants against Los Angeles lefty Clayton Kershaw (7-3, 2.94).
DOUBLE TROUBLE
Aaron Civale and the Cleveland pitching staff are in for a tough test — the Indians are set to play back-to-back doubleheaders.
After a game cut short by miserable weather Friday night and a rainout Saturday, the Indians will play a twinbill against Toronto at Progressive Field to close the weekend. Civale, second in the AL with seven wins, starts the opener for Cleveland.
On Monday, the Indians will host the Chicago White Sox for a pair of seven-inning games.