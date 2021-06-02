Hillcats win series opener with Salem 7-5

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg and Salem opened up a six-game series on Tuesday night in the Hill City.

It started on the mound as Hillcats starter Xzavion Curry went five and one-third innings allowing just one run and striking out six batters.

The bats were quiet for both teams until the bottom of the fourth inning. Andres Melendez picked up an RBI single after ripping one right back to the pitcher’s mound, where it ricocheted off of Red Sox starter Shane Drohan. Later in the inning with the bases loaded, Alexfri Planez hit a grand slam to centerfield.

Salem would respond with two runs in the fifth, and one run in the seventh and ninth innings, but Lynchburg prevails for the series-opening 7-5 victory.