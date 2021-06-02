Nishikori grinds out another 5-set win at French Open

Japan's Kei Nishikori reacts as he wins a point against Russia's Karen Khachanov during their second round match on day four of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

PARIS – Two matches. Ten sets. A total of 628 points played.

Just another Grand Slam filled with five-setters for Kei Nishikori.

The former U.S. Open finalist rallied past 23rd-seeded Karen Khachanov 4-6, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the third round of the French Open — after having also gone the distance to beat Italian qualifier Alessandro Giannessi in his opening match.

“My energy level was not great. Four hours first match and four hours today,” Nishikori said. “I just keep playing.

“My body (is) saying no but my mind is saying keep playing. ... I feel like (having played) five matches already.”

Nishikori improved to 9-2 in five-set matches at Roland Garros and 26-7 in his career. He’s won 10 of his last 11 five-setters.

Khachanov was treated by a trainer in the fifth set after cutting his right middle finger by hitting his racket strings in anger.

As the match wore on, Nishikori attempted to end points quicker and mixed in different tactics like serve-and-volleying. On his first match point, he unleashed a powerful inside-out forehand that landed so close to the line that even Nishikori hesitated before realizing it was in and the match was finally over after 3 hours, 59 minutes.

