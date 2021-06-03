Jaguars owner unveils plans to develop downtown Jacksonville

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer watches players go through drills during an NFL football team practice, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Before Urban Meyer agreed to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars, he needed some assurances from team owner Shad Khan.

Meyer wanted facility upgrades that included improved nutrition, training, recovery and treatment areas for players. The “culture of excellence,” Meyer calls it.

“If it’s not the very best, it’s a simple question of why not?" Meyer said. “Let’s make it the best.”

Khan agreed and took a major step toward fulfilling those promises Thursday when the Jaguars unveiled plans to develop downtown Jacksonville. The proposal includes Khan funding half of a $120 million performance center that's essentially a stand-alone football facility.

The first of two phases would break ground by the end of the year and take four years to complete at an estimated cost of $441 million. The proposal still needs approval from a review board and city council.

“Shad is making a big bet on our future,” Jaguars President Mark Lamping said. “So, this is a big plan. Working together, we can make this happen.”

Ad

The first phase includes a Four Seasons Hotel and Residences that Khan would own near TIAA Bank Field, a football facility built adjacent to the stadium, a six-floor office building that will house retailers and become the future home of the team’s business operations, and renovations to a city-owned marina that will give life to the neighboring shipyards.

The ambitious project also calls for the Jaguars to donate $4 million over 20 years to help maintain Metropolitan Park near the stadium.

Ad