Slowing down? Federer says no as he advances at French Open

Switzerland's Roger Federer, right, gives Croatia's Marin Cilic a pat on the back as they meet at the net after Federer defeated him in their second round match on day 5, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Roger Federer disliked the implication he's slowing down.

When the 39-year-old Federer drew a time violation Thursday at the French Open for not playing fast enough, he protested to the chair umpire and to his opponent, Marin Cilic.

The warning in the second set came after Cilic twice complained to the chair that Federer wasn't getting ready to receive serve quickly enough.

"Marin, am I playing too slow?” Federer said. “I understand the rule. I’m going from one corner to the next trying to get my towel. I’m not doing it on purpose.”

Federer, a 13-time winner of the ATP's annual sportsmanship award, pointed out that he has played little since the coronavirus pandemic prompted changes in procedure between points, and players now fetch their own towels.

“It was a misunderstanding on many levels,” Federer said later. “First I didn’t understand what was going on. I did not know he was upset."

With a chuckle, Federer added, "I guess I'm new to the new tour. It got a little energy into the match, which I like.”

The dispute delayed play for more than three minutes and seemed to unsettle Federer for the rest of the second set, but he regrouped and won, 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2. The victory advanced Federer to the third round at Roland Garros, his first major tournament in 16 months.

