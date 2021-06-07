Liberty’s season comes to an end in Knoxville Regional

KNOXVILLE, Tn. – The No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers defeated the Liberty Flames 3-1 in the 2021 NCAA Knoxville, Tenn. Regional final, Sunday evening at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Volunteers pitchers Will Heflin and Sean Huntley combined to hold the Flames to one run on five hits in the victory. Heflin and Liberty starter Fraser Ellard locked in a pitchers’ duel over the first five innings.

Left fielder Drew Gilbert hit a two-run home run, his ninth of the year and his third in the last three games for the Volunteers to give them a 3-0 lead through five innings.

Flames second baseman Will Wagner led all batters in the game with three hits.

Earlier in the day, Liberty downed No. 19 Duke 14-5 to move into their second regional final in program history. The Flames finish the year with a 41-16 record. Tennessee moves to 48-16 and advances into its third Super Regional in program history and its first since 2005.