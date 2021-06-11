1st and 10 Honors: Lord Botetourt’s Hunter Rice named Player of the Year

Daleville, Va. – Lord Botetourt tailback Hunter Rice rushed for 7065 yards in what amounted to about 3 and a half seasons in Daleville. This spring season we honor him as our Week 2 Player of the Week, for a seven touchdown game against William Fleming.

LB would finish 9-1 and the Class 3 state Runner-up for the 2nd consecutive season. Rice averaged 10 yards a carry for the season in the Cavaliers power running offense. He finished with almost 1100 yards and 21 scores, playing five regular season games( LB had one forfeit victory). Rice played sparingly on offense in the playoffs because of a nagging knee injury, but still started most games on defense. There is no question that he’s been a “Rollin ball of butcher knives” his entire career. Hunter Rice is your 1st and 10 Player of the Year.

”I honestly think Covid and everything made us- brought us closer together, I really did. Because we only hung out with each other all the time. We were always --we were one of the only for schools to be able to to start lifting and everything so we were here all the time and I think we really got a lot closer as a senior group mainly which helped a lot. And Coach Harless being with us all the time just fighting as hard as he could to get us in the weight room, get us on the field-- I mean props to him,” Rice explained.

Rice will be joining his brother Trey who is a placekicker, along with 2019 Lord Botetourt team captain Evan Eller at VMI this fall. (Yardage totals are WSLS totals. We await VHSL confirmation on Rice’s final tally, and where he stands on the VHSL All-Time rushing list.)