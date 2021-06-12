1st and 10 Honors: Lord Botetourt receiver/defensive back Kyle Arnholt

Boone, NC – We complete the 1st and 10 awards tour this spring on a college campus in North Carolina. Covid may have squashed our 15th annual banquet, but when we realized one of our weekly winners was already in college, my response? Let’s ride.

Boone, North Carolina on the campus of Appalachian State University is where we find Lord Botetourt’s star receiver and defensive back Kyle Arnholt. Arnholt is already signed, sealed and delivered to the Mountaineers, so 10 Sports made a special delivery--taking his award to him. Coach Jamie Harless’s top dynamic wideout is well into rehabbing a knee injury which took him out of postseason push for the Cavaliers.

But the senior receiver was a 1st and 10 Player of the Week Co-winner back week one Arnholt hauled in 3 balls for 50 yards and two touchdowns, and also had a pair of interceptions that he also returned for touchdowns. So Arnholt delivered the Gettysburg Address. -- “Four Score” in the Cavs opening week win over GW Danville. He’s slotted to be an outside linebacker at Appalachian State, but says his final spring season (where Lord Botetourt finished as Class 3 State Runner-up) was indeed a special one in Daleville.

“With obviously the extraordinary circumstances we had to kind of come together more than usual in order for all of us to improve and get better without the same opportunities we would had so I think definitely we bonded a lot more. It (spring season) was big for me because I started my junior year but that was my only year playing varsity so for me to get one more year under my belt was good because I just wanted those experiences with your teammates and you want to have that success and just have fun with everybody out there so it’s huge for me,” Arnholt explained.

Arnholt is joined at Appalachian State by former cavalier teammates Colston Powers and Troy Everett at the home of the Mountaineers. Appalachian State is coming off a 9-3 season, winners of the Myrtle Beach Bowl.