Rangers snap 16-game road losing streak, rout Dodgers 12-1

Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim, right, gets congratulations from Eli White after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

LOS ANGELES – The Texas Rangers thought it was quite appropriate to end their epic road losing streak with one of their most impressive victories of the season.

These rebuilding Rangers are all about new beginnings, and they got a big one at Dodger Stadium during their first road victory since May 6.

“We’ve got a new streak,” Texas manager Chris Woodward said. “We’re hoping to build off that one.”

Jonah Heim and Nate Lowe had two-run homers among their three hits apiece, and the Rangers emphatically snapped their 16-game road losing skid with a 12-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night.

Jason Martin hit his first major league homer and Willie Calhoun had an RBI triple for the Rangers, who were mired in a slump outside of Arlington that spanned six ballparks and matched the longest road losing streak in franchise history, set by the expansion Washington Senators in 1961.

It was also the AL's longest road losing streak since 2010, and the longest within a single season since 1970.

“It’s huge,” said Heim, who also doubled and singled to end his 0-for-13 slump. “Whenever you can get in the win column in the big leagues, it’s always a good day. We’re just excited we played a full team game today.”

Kolby Allard pitched five scoreless innings of five-hit ball for last-place Texas, which improbably dominated the defending World Series champions and won for just the third time in 16 games overall — one night after taking a 12-1 loss of its own at Chavez Ravine.

