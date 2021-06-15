Need for speed: Ledecky wins 400 but slower than expected

Katie Ledecky reacts at the medal ceremony after winning the Women's 400 Freestyle during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

OMAHA, Neb. – Katie Ledecky touched the wall far ahead of everyone else at the U.S. swimming trials.

No surprise there.

But she was taken aback by the time. It wasn't as fast as expected, raising the stakes for an expected showdown in Tokyo with the Aussie Terminator.

Ledecky earned a trip to her third Olympics with a never-in-doubt victory in the women's 400-meter freestyle Monday night.

She was a good five body lengths ahead of runner-up Paige Madden, touching the wall in 4 minutes, 1.27 seconds.

But the winning time was far off Ledecky's world record of 3:56.46, which she set almost five years ago at the Rio Olympics.

Another time on everyone's mind: Ariarne Titmus won the 400 free at the Australian trials on Sunday with the second-fastest performance in history — 3:56.90.

Ledecky wasn't close to Titmus' performance, either.

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad