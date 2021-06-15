Ronaldo scores 2, Portugal beats Hungary 3-0 at Euro 2020

BUDAPEST – Cristiano Ronaldo’s record-setting day came in front of the first packed crowd of this year’s European Championship.

The Portugal great set the record for most career goals at the tournament in the 87th minute from the penalty spot and then added another in injury time to give the defending champions a 3-0 victory over Hungary on Tuesday.

Ronaldo’s goals, however, weren’t the only interesting part of the game. On the fifth day of the Euro 2020 tournament, this was the first match played in a full stadium.

The 67,215-capacity Puskas Arena was packed with mostly Hungarian fans, and they made their presence known throughout the match. Hungary is the only one of the 10 countries hosting matches at the tournament to allow full crowds.

That gave Ronaldo plenty of witnesses to history.

“The important thing was to win," Ronaldo said. "It was a difficult game, against an opponent who defended very well, but we scored three goals, and I am very grateful to the team for helping me to score two goals.”

Ad

The Juventus forward was playing in his fifth European Championship, dating back to Euro 2004. He entered this year’s edition even with Michel Platini at nine goals, but that only lasted 87 minutes.

The 36-year-old Ronaldo also became the only player to score at five consecutive European Championships.

Ad