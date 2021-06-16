D-backs lose 21st straight road game, blow 7-run lead at SF

San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski, second from right, celebrates after hitting a grand slam home run that scored LaMonte Wade Jr., from left, Brandon Belt and Curt Casali during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO – Ahead the whole way, the Arizona Diamondbacks watched in almost disbelief when Mike Yastrzemski connected.

And just like that, the Diamondbacks had inched even closer to a most dubious mark.

The Diamondbacks blew a seven-run lead and lost their 21st straight road game, one short of the major league record, when Yastrzemski hit a grand slam with two outs in the eighth inning that lifted the San Francisco Giants to a 9-8 victory Tuesday night.

Arizona led 7-0 in the second inning, but couldn’t hold on and lost its 12th in a row overall.

“Anytime you lose it hurts, but for it to be in that kind of fashion, a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth, that one was tough,” Diamondbacks second baseman Josh Rojas said.

“It’d be a different story if we didn’t play a good game and came out of the blocks slow and they beat us down. It wasn’t just a home run. It was three inches from being foul. Down the line, hugged the pole, on a good pitch."

Ad

Said Rojas: “That one stung. That one stung a lot.”

The Diamondbacks can match the record of 22 consecutive road defeats shared by the 1963 New York Mets and the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics when they play the Giants at Oracle Park on Wednesday night. Arizona hasn’t won on the road since April 25 at Atlanta.

Ad