ROANOKE, Va. – In girls lacrosse action, Patrick Henry defeated Stafford 21-1 in the Region 5D Semifinals. Savannah Derey netted 8 goals, Emma Kate Greer had 6 in the victory. The Patriots will now face Albemarle in the Region 5D Final on Thursday.

In the nightcap of the doubleheader in the Star City, the Patrick Henry boys gutted out an 11-10 overtime victory over Albemarle. The Patriots will welcome in Brooke Point in the Region 5D Final on Thursday.