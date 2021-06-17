Mets' deGrom gets clean MRI on shoulder, no plans for IL

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom reacts during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK – Mets ace Jacob deGrom's shoulder showed no abnormalities, but New York was not yet ready to commit to him taking his next turn in the rotation on Sunday against Washington.

DeGrom left his second straight start with an arm injury, coming out after three perfect innings against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night with right shoulder soreness. He had an MRI on Thursday at the Hospital for Special Surgery that was reviewed by Mets medical director David Altchek and an outside expert.

“We had an MRI taken on him and ran it through two doctors just to have a second opinion, as well, and both doctors had the same prognosis from the imaging: It just shows as a normal shoulder a pitcher would have and there’s no concern,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said.

Rojas said deGrom played catch Thursday.

“We’re just going to take it day by day.” Rojas said. “We’re not thinking on an IL stint or do to anything.”

DeGrom left his June 11 outing against San Diego after six innings because of flexor tendinitis in his right arm. The two-time NL Cy Young Award skipped an outing between April 28 and May 9 due to discomfort in his right lat muscle, then did not pitch against until May 25 while spending time on the injured list with what the Mets said was tightness in his right side.

New York's medical staff concluded the injuries are not related.

“This is not the same thing. It's been three different things,” Rojas said. “They're not connected. One thing is not leading to the other.”