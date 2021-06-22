Jacob Vance receives Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship

ROANOKE, Va. – “It was a surprise”, said Lord Botetourt senior Jacob Vance after becoming the 35th recipient of the prestigious Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship. The 4-year, $30,000 scholarship administered by the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame is awarded annually to a deserving student in Southwest Virginia who also has an interest in golf.

Vance is an honor roll student at Lord Botetourt who holds a 3.39 GPA. He has also completed FAA Ground School with the goal of attending Liberty University to major in aviation.

“I want to fly for UPS and that’s helping the community and I want to help the community out,” said Vance.

On the greens, Vance spent his entire high school career on the varsity golf team and credits his grandfather for introducing him to the game at a young age.

“I’ve been playing for twelve years and I’ve been trying my hardest to get as good as I can and this is where I’m at. My grandpa taught me golf when I was six so [I owe it] all to him,” he said.