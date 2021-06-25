E.C. Glass lacrosse ready to seize opportunity for more state gold

LYNCHBURG, Va. – “I think culture is everything. We try to take a lot of time and do some team building stuff,” said E.C. Glass lacrosse head coach Eddie Ranuska when asked about this year’s team.

Their off the field efforts have yielded rich results between the lines for the Hilltoppers who will be making their fourth consecutive appearance in the VHSL Class 4 State Championship.

“It’s really special.,” said midfielder Woody Carrington. “I think everyone on this team has been ... their one goal has been to make it here.”

“We’ve all been building together, we’ve all been working together and learning these new things as a team,” said attacker Sammy Hamilton.

The saying typically goes ‘There’s strength in numbers’, but E.C. Glass went from 16 seniors in 2019 to just two this season. But as Coach Ranuska explains, it’s not always about depth but rather having the heart of champions.

“That’s something that’s really special about this group,” Ranuska said. “They will do anything for each other and leave it all on the field and it’s just been a pleasure being a part of something so special.”

Ad

The program has also called upon former players to even lend their expertise, including the older brothers of the teams seniors, Woody Carrington and Sammy Hamilton, who were part of the 21-0 team in 2018.

“We’ve had a bunch of those guys come back, drop in for a practice. We did like one alumni game on a Saturday so it’s been awesome,” Carrington said.

“We’ve been helping to build up these younger guys and build their confidence mainly and that’s what helped us to move forward a lot better,” said Hamilton.

Moving forward with another opportunity to hoist a State Championship trophy at home Saturday, when a familiar opponent in Dominion comes to the Hill City for a 10:30 face-off.

“You normally see the best team you’re going to see all year at the end so we’re looking forward to it, excited,” said Ranuska. “Definitely going to be a great match, great rivalry game.”