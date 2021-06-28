The Latest: Wimbledon in rain delay before start

Covers remain in place on the Centre Court as rain continues to fall in the early morning ahead of the first day's play at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Monday June 28, 2021. (Joe Toth/Pool via AP)

WIMBLEDON – The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Wimbledon already has its first rain delay of 2021.

Play on the first morning of the grass-court tournament has been delayed at least until noon because of rain.

11 a.m.

Wimbledon is back and ready to start after being canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Novak Djokovic and Venus Williams are among those scheduled to play Monday.

The sky is gray and rain is in the forecast.

Spectators are allowed at 50% capacity around the All England Club. That will go up to 100% for the singles finals on July 10 and 11.

While those are signs of a return to normalcy, a reminder that the coronavirus is still an issue came on the eve of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. The only seeded woman from Britain, 2017 Wimbledon semifinalist Johanna Konta, had to pull out of the draw Sunday night because a member of her team tested positive for COVID-19.

Konta was in close contact with the person and must self-isolate for 10 days.

All players and their team members are staying at a designated hotel in London in what the All England Club is calling a “minimized risk environment."

