WATCH: Riilio Rii joins Pita Taufatofua as oiled flagbearer

Vanuatu's Riilio Rii made sure Tonga's Pita Taufatofua had some competition this summer when it comes to being oiled and shirtless as a flagbearer. Taufatofua marched in his third straight Opening Ceremony as the oiled and shirtless flagbearer for Tonga during the Parade of Nations.

Rii is participating in his first Olympics and is one of Vanuatu's three athletes. The rower hopes to win Vanuatu's first medal at the Olympics. He is competing in single sculls which starts competition on July 30th.

Taufatofua, a taekwondo athlete and skier, first turned heads in 2016 when he oiled up and surprised everyone. It was more notable in 2018 when he switched sports and led Tonga in a chilly PyeongChang with no shirt.

