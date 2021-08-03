Podcast: Jagger Eaton, Annie Lazor share stories behind their names

Tatjana Schoenmaker of Team South Africa celebrates with Annie Lazor of United States after winning the gold medal and breaking the world record after competing in the Women's 200m Breaststroke Final on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

The Podium

What makes a name great? In sports, athletes usually earn nicknames after a phenomenal performance on the biggest stage. But some competitors enter the Olympics with names that are already a perfect fit. Take for example skateboarder Jagger Eaton and swimmer Annie Lazor, both of whom won medals in Tokyo and have interesting stories on how their names came to be.

Eaton, who won bronze in the first-ever Olympic skateboarding competition, catches up with host Lauren Shehadi to chat about his Olympic experience, the concert that inspired his first name, and how he plans to celebrate his third-place finish with his family once he gets home. The 20-year-old also hints at future Olympic runs.

Lazor was running late before her race, but she found her speed in the pool during the 200m breaststroke and won a bronze medal. The 26-year-old explains how to stretch out a swimsuit, what it was like to compete alongside silver medalist Lilly King and how she keeps the memory of her late father close to her heart.

Shehadi also talks to tennis players Tennys Sandgren and Austin Krajicek about their fourth-place finish in the men's doubles event. Sandgren says his first name, which is pronounced like "tennis," comes from his great-grandfather and his parents' love of the sport while Krajicek gives a fun fact about his name.

You can listen to this episode of The Podium on Amazon Music or below:

View social media post: https://art19.com/shows/the-podium-nbc-olympics/episodes/26dd3fe9-5098-4b9c-b282-a33c69d16676