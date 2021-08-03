WATCH LIVE: Simone Biles looks for gold on the beam and what else to watch on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at the Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics are well underway and we want to make sure you don’t miss any of the action.
All times listed below are Eastern time as to when events begin.
Medal Sessions
- 2 a.m. - Diving - Men’s 3m Springboard - Final
- 2:30 a.m. - Cycling - Track: Women’s Team Pursuit & Men’s Team Sprint Finals, more
- 4 a.m. - Gymnastics - Event Finals: M Parallel Bars, W Balance Beam, M High Bar
- 6 a.m. - Track & Field - S11 | Finals: M Pole Vault, W Hammer, W 800m, W 200m; & more
- 6:15 a.m. - Track & Field - Session 11: Men’s Shot Put Qualifying A & B
- 6:20 a.m. - Track & Field - Session 11: Men’s Pole Vault Final
- 7:35 a.m. - Track & Field - Session 11: Women’s Hammer Final
- 8 p.m. - Skateboarding - Women’s Park: Qualification
- 8 p.m. - Track & Field - S12 | Final: W 400m Hurdles; Semis: M 110mH; Hep, Dec & more
- 8:05 p.m. - Track & Field - Session 12: Men’s Javelin Qualifying A & B
- 8:55 p.m. - Track & Field -Session 12: Decathlon Long Jump Groups A & B
- 9:35 p.m. - Track & Field - Session 12: Heptathlon High Jump Groups A & B
- 10:40 p.m. - Track & Field - Session 12: Decathlon Shot Put Groups A & B
Other Events
- 12:40 a.m. - Basketball - Men’s Quarterfinal 2: Spain vs United States
- 1 a.m. - Water Polo - Women’s Quarterfinal 1: Canada vs United States
- 4 a.m. - Sport Climbing - Men’s Combined Qualification
- 6 a.m. - Equestrian - Jumping Individual Qualification
- 6:30 a.m. - Artistic Swimming - Duet: Technical Routine (Prelim)
- 5 p.m. - Golf - Live from the Olympics: Women’s Round 1
- 6:30 p.m. - Golf - Women’s Golf Round 1, Part 1
- 9 p.m. - Golf - Women’s Golf Round 1, Part 2
- 9 p.m. - Basketball - Women’s Quarterfinal 1: China vs Serbia
- 11:30 p.m. - Skateboarding - Women’s Park: Final