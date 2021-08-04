WATCH LIVE: Plenty of track and field medals to be awarded and what else to watch on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics are well underway and we want to make sure you don’t miss any of the action.
[Click here to view the complete Olympics schedule]
Looking to stream NBC’s daytime Olympics coverage that starts at 12 p.m. Wednesday? Click here
Looking to stream NBC’s primetime Olympics coverage starting at 8 p.m.? Click here
Looking to stream NBC’s primetime continued Olympics coverage starting at 11:30 p.m.? Click here
All times listed below are Eastern time as to when events begin.
To stream some events, you may need to authenticate your stream with your TV provider credentials.
Medal Sessions
- 2:30 a.m. - Cycling - Track: Men’s Team Pursuit Finals, Men’s Sprint Prelims, more
- 5:30 a.m. - Track & Field - Finals: M 200m, M 800m, W Steeple, M Hammer; & more
- 5:30 a.m. - Track & Field - Decathlon High Jump Groups A & B
- 6 a.m. - Equestrian - Jumping Individual Final
- 6:05 a.m. - Track & Field - Heptathlon Shot Put Groups A & B
- 6:30 a.m. - Artistic Swimming - Duet - Free Routine (Final)
- 7:15 a.m. - Track & Field - Men’s Hammer Final
- 5:30 p.m. - Swimming - Men’s 10km Open Water
- 8 p.m. - Skateboarding - Men’s Park: Qualification
- 8 p.m. - Track & Field - S14 | Finals: M Shot Put, M Triple Jump, M 110mH; & more
- 8:10 p.m. - Track & Field - Session 14: Women’s High Jump Qualifying A & B
- 8:40 p.m. - Track & Field - Session 14: Heptathlon Long Jump Groups A
- 8:40 p.m. - Track & Field - Session 14: Heptathlon Long Jump Group B
- 8:50 p.m. - Track & Field - Session 14: Decathlon Discus Groups A & B
- 10 p.m. - Track & Field - Session 14: Men’s Triple Jump Final
- 10:05 p.m. - Track & Field - Session 14: Men’s Shot Put Final
- 11:30 p.m. - Track & Field - Session 14: Heptathlon Javelin Groups A & B
- 11:45 p.m. - Track & Field - Session 14: Decathlon Pole Vault Groups A & B
Other Events
- 12 a.m. - Volleyball - Women’s Quarterfinal 2: Dominican Republic vs United States
- 12:40 a.m. - Basketball - Women’s Quarterfinal 2: Australia vs United States
- 1 a.m. - Water Polo - Men’s Quarterfinal 1: United States vs Spain
- 2 a.m. - Diving - Women’s 10m Platform - Prelim
- 4 a.m. - Sport Climbing - Women’s Combined Qualification
- 6:30 p.m. - Golf - Women’s Golf Round 2, Part 1
- 8 p.m. - Beach Volleyball - Men/Women Semis, Match 1: Teams TBD
- 9 p.m. - Golf - Women’s Golf Round 2, Part 2
- 9 p.m. - Diving - Women’s 10m Platform - Semifinal
- 11:30 p.m. - Skateboarding - Men’s Park: Final