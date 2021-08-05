WATCH LIVE: Team USA soccer looks for bronze, men’s basketball in semifinals and what else to watch on Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics are well underway and we want to make sure you don’t miss any of the action.
[Click here to view the complete Olympics schedule]
Looking to stream NBC’s daytime Olympics coverage that starts at 12 p.m. Thursday? Click here
Looking to stream NBC’s primetime Olympics coverage starting at 8 p.m.? Click here
Looking to stream NBC’s primetime continued Olympics coverage starting at 11:30 p.m.? Click here
All times listed below are Eastern time as to when events begin.
To stream some events, you may need to authenticate your stream with your TV provider credentials.
Medal Sessions
- 2 a.m. - Diving - Women’s 10m Platform - Final
- 2:30 a.m. - Cycling - Track: Women’s Keirin Final, Men’s Omnium Points Race, more
- 3:30 a.m. - Track & Field - Session 1: Men’s 20km Walk
- 4 a.m. - Soccer - Women’s Bronze Medal Match: Australia vs United States
- 4:30 a.m. - Sport Climbing - Men’s Combined Final
- 5:40 a.m. - Track & Field - Finals: W Pole Vault, M 400; Hep 800, Dec 1500, & more
- 6 a.m. - Track & Field - Session 15: Women’s Pole Vault Final
- 6:15 a.m. - Track & Field - Session 15: Decathlon Javelin Groups A & B
- 9 p.m. - Beach Volleyball - Women’s Bronze Match: Teams TBD
- 10 p.m. - Soccer - Women’s Gold Medal Match
- 10:30 p.m. - Beach Volleyball - Women’s Gold Match: Teams TBD
Other Events
- 12:15 a.m. - Basketball - Men’s Semifinal 1: United States vs Australia
- 2:30 a.m. - Water Polo - Women’s Semifinal 1: ROC vs United States
- 6 a.m. - Baseball - Knockout Stage, Game 8: United States vs South Korea
- 8 a.m. - Beach Volleyball - Men/Women Semis, Match 3: Teams TBD
- 9 a.m. - Beach Volleyball - Men/Women Semis, Match 4: Teams TBD
- 6:30 p.m. - Golf - Women’s Golf Round 3, Part 1
- 9 p.m. - Golf - Women’s Golf Round 3, Part 2
- 9 p.m. - Karate - Men’s Kata & Women’s 61kg Kumite: Elimination Round