WATCH LIVE: Team USA goes for gold in men’s basketball and what else to watch on Friday, Aug. 6, at the Tokyo Olympics

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

United States's Kevin Durant (7), right, celebrates with teammates during men's basketball semifinal game against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
United States's Kevin Durant (7), right, celebrates with teammates during men's basketball semifinal game against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Tokyo Olympics are well underway and we want to make sure you don’t miss any of the action.

[Click here to view the complete Olympics schedule]

Looking to stream NBC’s daytime Olympics coverage that starts at 12 p.m. Friday? Click here

Looking to stream NBC’s primetime Olympics coverage starting at 8 p.m.? Click here

Looking to stream NBC’s primetime continued Olympics coverage starting at 11:30 p.m.? Click here

All times listed below are Eastern time as to when events begin.

To stream some events, you may need to authenticate your stream with your TV provider credentials.

