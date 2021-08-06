WATCH LIVE: Team USA goes for gold in men’s basketball and what else to watch on Friday, Aug. 6, at the Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics are well underway and we want to make sure you don’t miss any of the action.
All times listed below are Eastern time as to when events begin.
To stream some events, you may need to authenticate your stream with your TV provider credentials.
Medal Sessions
- 2:30 a.m. - Cycling - Track: Women’s Madison Final, Men’s Sprint Final, more
- 3:30 a.m. - Track & Field - Session 16: Women’s 20km Walk
- 4:30 a.m. - Sport Climbing - Women’s Combined Final
- 6:30 a.m. - Modern Pentathlon - Women’s Laser-Run Combined
- 6:50 a.m. - Track & Field - S17 | Finals: M&W 4x100m, M 5K, W 1500, W 400, W Jav; & more
- 7:50 a.m. - Track & Field - Session 17: Women’s Javelin Final
- 8 a.m. - Soccer - Women’s Gold Medal Match: Sweden vs Canada
- 6 p.m. - Track & Field - Session 21: Women’s Marathon
- 6:30 p.m. - Golf - Women’s Golf Final Round, Part 1
- 9 p.m. - Beach Volleyball - Men’s Bronze Match: Teams TBD
- 10:30 p.m. - Basketball - Men’s Gold Medal Game: France vs. United States
- 10:30 p.m. -Beach Volleyball - Men’s Gold Match: Teams TBD
Other Events
- 12 a.m. - Volleyball - Women’s Semifinal 1: Serbia vs United States
- 12:40 a.m. - Basketball - Women’s Semifinal 1: United States vs Serbia
- 1:30 a.m. - Modern Pentathlon - Women’s Swimming, Fencing Bonus Round, Riding Show Jumping
- 1:50 a.m. - Rhythmic Gymnastics - Individual All-Around Qualifications: Part 2 of 2
- 2 a.m. - Diving - Men’s 10m Platform - Prelim
- 5:20 a.m. - Water Polo - Men’s 5th-8th Class. 2: Italy vs United States
- 6 a.m. - Equestrian - Jumping Team Qualification
- 9 p.m. - Golf - Women’s Golf Final Round, Part 2
- 9 p.m. - Diving - Men’s 10m Platform - Semifinal