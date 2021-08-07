WATCH LIVE: Team USA looking for gold in women’s water polo and what else to watch on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics are well underway and we want to make sure you don’t miss any of the action.
All times listed below are Eastern time as to when events begin.
To stream some events, you may need to authenticate your stream with your TV provider credentials.
Medal Sessions
- 12:30 a.m. - Volleyball - Men’s Bronze Medal Match: Argentina vs. Brazil
- 12:40 a.m. - Water Polo - Women’s Bronze Medal Game: Hungary vs. ROC
- 1 a.m. - Karate - Women’s 61+kg & Men’s 75+kg Kumite: All Rounds
- 2 a.m. - Diving - Men’s 10m Platform - Final
- 2:30 a.m. - Cycling - Track: Men’s Madison Final, Women’s Sprint Prelims, more
- 3 a.m. - Basketball - Women’s Bronze Medal Game: Teams TBD
- 3:30 a.m. - Water Polo - Women’s Gold Medal Game: Spain vs. United States
- 6 a.m. - Baseball - Gold Medal Game: United States vs. Japan
- 6 a.m. - Equestrian - Jumping Team Final
- 6 a.m. - Track & Field - S19 | Finals: M&W 4x400, W High Jump, W 10K, M 1500; & more
- 6:30 a.m. - Modern Pentathlon - Men’s Laser-Run Combined
- 6:30 a.m. - Artistic Swimming - Team - Free Routine (Final)
- 6:35 a.m. - Track & Field - Session 19: Women’s High Jump Final
- 7 a.m. - Basketball - Men’s Bronze Medal Game: Slovenia vs. Australia
- 7 a.m. - Track & Field - Session 19: Men’s Javelin Final
- 7:30 a.m. - Soccer - Men’s Gold Medal Match: Brazil vs Spain
- 8:15 a.m. - Volleyball - Men’s Gold Medal Match: France vs. ROC
- 6 p.m. - Track & Field - Session 20: Men’s Marathon