1st and 10 Camp Tour: Christiansburg Blue Demons

Christiansburg, Va. – The Blue Demons churned out a 3-4 record in that shortened spring season. They lost a handful of skill positions but still return 8 starters on offense and 7 on defense. 5th year coach Alex Wilkens says we can expect the scheme to remain the same but with a few tweaks to cater to the speed of the team. And that the ‘will to win’ is there, but it starts with being physically ready. Where Christiansburg is feeling confident in their personnel this season.

“The biggest thing was building up our offseason program to where our kids matched the ability of the other teams around us in southwest Virginia in terms of speed and strength. We feel like we’re to the point of being on par with other teams and now it’s just learning how to be an elite championship team,” coach Alex Wilkens says.

“Culture and attitude. If we’re losing in a game, keeping our heads up and not tucking our tail between our legs, keep pushing all the time-- getting better in practice and getting better in games,” BLue Demons linebacker Drew Lloyd says.

Christiansburg opens at Floyd County on August 27.