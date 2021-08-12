1st and 10 Camp Tour: Franklin Co. Eagles coming into Fall 2021 with high expectations

Rocky Mount, Va. – The weight room has improved under coach J.R. Edwards and it’s led to more physicality. New to the coaching staff former Cave Spring head coach Tim Fulton--making an impression with the quarterbacks and receivers. The Eagles also return a 3-year starter under center and talented skill guys -- all reasons the Eagles hope to soar high this season.

“It’s the older guys that have to step up and take charge and create a demand in their program. It’s not my program it’s their program. I think they...our older guys are starting to take a little more pride in that,” head coach J.R. Edwards says.

“Our offense and defense is not one person doing everything. The whole team is playing together, " Eagles safety Jamerise Hollands says.

“Coach Fulton is great, he’s helping us learn different stuff like not only what we do, but figuring out other teams and bringing new ideas,” starting quarterback Eli Foutz says.

CFranklin ounty opens with Bassett on august 27.