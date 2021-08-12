Liberty football not setting goals, chasing ‘The Standard’ after historic 2020

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It’s hard to believe after their historic season last year, the Liberty Flames have the opportunity to be even better in 2021. They’re returning 10 of their 11 starters on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Malik Willis.

“I just have been trying to grow as a player and a person, working on becoming fundamentally sound each and every play,” Willis said. “No one is perfect, but I try to fix all the little things I can work on that are correctable.”

But Willis is certainly not the lone leader for the Flames. Appomattox’s Javon Scruggs is entering his fourth year at safety and is using his experience to help others.

“It’s a lot more natural to me now, more on the easy side, so that I can go out there and help people that it’s more complicated too,” he said. “It’s a lot different being in my fourth year than compared to my first two or three years. Everyone feels more confident chasing the standard here we have set and continuing to progress with.”

So instead of chasing goals, the Flames are after the standard.

“I’ve always said, we have 10 wins last year, what a great year,” Freeze said. “None of that really matters this year, it’s a different team, different DNA, but what does matter is how effectively we chase the standard.”

Liberty opens up their season at home against Campbell on September 4th at 6 p.m.