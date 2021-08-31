1st and 10: Hilltoppers’ QB George White earns week 1 honors

Lynchburg, Va. – Lord Botetourt opened in Lynchburg, carrying a 21 game regular season win streak. What they found at City Stadium was a rejuvenated Class 4 program with a junior quarterback worthy of recognition.

E.C. Glass QB George White was 12 of 19 passing for 296 yards and six -- yes six -- touchdown passes in the contest. The Hilltoppers raced out to a huge lead then held on against last season’s Class 3 state runner-up Cavaliers by a 41-30 count. White’s touchdown passes were 8, 14, 16, 33, 60 and 61 yards. For his efforts George White is your WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week.