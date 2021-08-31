Partly Cloudy icon
76º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Sports

1st and 10: Hilltoppers’ QB George White earns week 1 honors

White throws 6 TD passes to open season

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: E.C. Glass Hilltoppers, High School football, Player of the Week, 1st and 10
1st and 10: EC Glass QB George White WK 1 Player of the Week
1st and 10: EC Glass QB George White WK 1 Player of the Week

Lynchburg, Va. – Lord Botetourt opened in Lynchburg, carrying a 21 game regular season win streak. What they found at City Stadium was a rejuvenated Class 4 program with a junior quarterback worthy of recognition.

E.C. Glass QB George White was 12 of 19 passing for 296 yards and six -- yes six -- touchdown passes in the contest. The Hilltoppers raced out to a huge lead then held on against last season’s Class 3 state runner-up Cavaliers by a 41-30 count. White’s touchdown passes were 8, 14, 16, 33, 60 and 61 yards. For his efforts George White is your WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

email

facebook