Liberty ready for another trip to Carrier Dome vs Syracuse

Lynchburg, Va. – Liberty’s rise through the FBS ranks to the national stag has come through solid wins over ACC teams. The Flames defeated both Syracuse and Virginia Tech a year ago while only falling to NC State by a single point.

Already 3-0 this season, Liberty travels to central New York tomorrow night for a date with 2-1 Syracuse. Liberty won this game a year ago at Syracuse 38-21. The Flames are a six-point favorite on the road in the Carrier Dome for a Friday night national TV game. Coach Hugh Freeze calls this game ‘a big opportunity’.

“I’m sure they’re not happy that we were able to beat them at their place last year so I’m quite sure that will get their their best attention,” coach Freeze said.

“It’s fire in our eyes, you know? I’m not saying that we’re taking this game more seriously than the other games but it’s a power five opponent and that’s just our call we just want to go out and show we can do it on live television.” Flames receiver CJ Daniels says.

“I think it’s gonna be a good game in the trenches and we’ll see we’ll see how it goes but I think it’ll be fun,” Flames defensive tackle Ralfs Rusins says.

The kickoff is set for 8 pm from the Carrier Dome. Syracuse’s lone loss this year was against Rutgers.