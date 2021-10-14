Partly Cloudy icon
Christiansburg’s Matt Hagan set to race in Thunder Valley Nationals playoff race at Bristol this weekend

John Appicello, Sports Director

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Christiansburg native Matt Hagan is seeking his fourth NHRA Funny Car title. He enters this weekend’s Thunder Valley Nationals Playoff race at Bristol with a 33 point lead over Ron Capps, with only three races left.

“You know, I don’t know how this championships gonna work out this year,” Hagan said. “It’s just, I’m really just excited to drive the car, excited to be back in the hunt, and I know that we’re going to do all we can do as a team and I’m going to do all I can do as a driver.”

