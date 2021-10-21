Floyd County Lady Buffs remain undefeated through 17 games

FLOYD, Va. – The Lady Buffs are in the midst of a perfect season. At 17-0, it’s the best record Floyd County volleyball has ever seen.

“It feels pretty good,” senior Jaycee Chaffin said. “I think it’s really helped that we’ve played together for six plus years, we’re all friends on and off the court, so that helps a lot.”

Chemistry and closeness among a team stacked with eight seniors has proved successful. Not to mention, three players have joined the 1k club. But the strength of the Three Rivers District has helped sharpen their skills.

“I think the mental toughness has come into play playing Glenvar, Giles, Radford and Carroll the last four years,” head coach Carrie Chaffin said. “It has really prepared them not only physically, but mentally.”

The Buffaloes fell to eventual Class 2 state champ Giles in the region championship in the spring, and have learned what it takes to get past their toughest opponents.

Ad

“We have to want it more than the other team and that pushes us to finish these games with a win,” senior Olivia Hylton said. “We also play with a purpose, instead of just trying to win.”

But the team says their student section has helped take home court advantage to a new level.

“I think our student section comes into play too, they’re our biggest fans,” Hylton said. “We have one of the best student sections I’ve ever seen, they motivate us to keep going.”

With district play winding down, and playoffs right around the corner, one thing is for sure.

“We’ll definitely keep working hard and try to go all the way,” Jaycee finished.