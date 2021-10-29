Charity golf event benefits scholarship fund honoring late Kip Nininger

DALEVILLE, Va. – 32 teams made their way around 18 holes at the Botetourt Golf and Swim Club on Thursday to raise money for the Kip Nininger Scholarship Foundation. Nininger was a 2x wrestling state champion who suited up for Cave Spring and Christiansburg. He passed away tragically in May. With 12 corporate sponsors and over 70 hole sponsors, his father Chris was thankful for the turnout.

“It’s been overwhelming to be honest. It hits home, I lost my son tragically about 5 and a half months ago,” he said. “We really had a good group of people to put this tournament together in about two months. Peters with the landscape store came up with the idea. Jeff Sprinkel played an instrumental role as well. The community, corporate sponsors really responded well.”

There were so many golfers this year that some had to be turned away, but next year there will be a shotgun start in the morning and afternoon, allowing for more teams to participate.

Ad

For more information on the scholarship, you can click here.