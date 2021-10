FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – After losing three of their first four games of the season, the Lord Botetourt Cavaliers are picking up steam at the exact right time.

In our Week 10 Game of the Week, the Cavaliers beat the Franklin County Eagles, 49-28.

Lord Botetourt has now won four-straight games and end their regular season at home against Staunton River.

Franklin County ends their regular season next week at home against Northside.