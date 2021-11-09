Frank Beamer named to 2021 ACC Football Legends Class

Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer watches the action against Florida State in the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2010.

ROANOKE, Va. – Add another accolade to Frank Beamer’s legendary career.

The ACC announced on Tuesday that the former Virginia Tech football coach will be a member of the 2021 ACC Football Legends Class.

Beamer retired following the 2015 season with a 238-121-2 record.

The Hokies made 23 consecutive bowl appearances in Beamer’s final 23 seasons.

This is far from Beamer’s first award honoring his career.

Beamer earned a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018 and is also a member of the Orange Bowl and Sun Bowl Halls of Fame.

He was inducted into the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1997 and was voted the Coach of the Decade in the BIG EAST Conference in 2000.

The 2021 ACC Football Legends class will be honored at the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte. The game is set for Dec. 4 at Bank of America Stadium.