VMI ends season with 52-24 loss to Western Carolina

LEXINGTON, Va. – The 2021 fall season ended with a 52-24 home loss for the VMI Keydets. That’s a three-game losing skid to end the season.

The Catamounts hurry up offense was hard to keep up with at the start of the game. They rattled off 5 touchdowns in their first 6 possessions, including a 71 yard punt return for score by Daquan Patten. WCU held a 21-0 lead early in the first quarter. Then the Keydets settled in.

After coming up with a few stops they too yielded results. Seth Morgan threw a dart along the left sideline that was snagged by Patrick Henry High School grad Leroy Thomas for a 39 yard touchdown.

Next possession, Morgan found Aidan Twombly who summersaulted into the end zone for a 12 yard touchdown. VMI pulled within seven, making the score 21-14. The Keydets would tie the game thanks to the Rice brothers of Lord Botetourt. Running back Hunter Rice scored from 2 yards out before his brother Jerry booted the PAT to tie the game at 21-21.

But the Catamounts were too much. They forced four Keydets turnovers and tallied over 600 yards of offense in the win.