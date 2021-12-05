47º
No. 11 Tennessee Lady Vols outlast Virginia Tech for 64-58 victory

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Associated Press, Associated Press

Tennessee def. Virginia Tech 64-58 (WSLS)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Sara Puckett scored 15 points off the bench and led a decisive scoring run in the fourth quarter as No. 11 Tennessee defeated Virginia Tech 64-58. Tennessee trailed 55-48 with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter before going on a 12-0 run to build a 60-55 lead with two minutes left. Puckett scored six consecutive points in the run and Jordan Horston finished it off with the last four.

Tennessee overcame a 30-point game by Virginia Tech’s Aisha Sheppard, who made six of her first nine 3-point attempts as Virginia Tech took a 42-39  lead into the fourth quarter.

The win snapped a 63-game home win streak by the Hokies over non-conference opponents. The Hokies will play at Liberty on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

