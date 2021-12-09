Virginia Tech bounces back with win over Cornell

Blacksburg, Va. – Keve Aluma scored 12 of his 16 points in the first half and seven Hokies hit double figures in a 93-60 win over Cornell. Aluma was 8-of-9 shooting and the Hokies (7-3) shot 54%, including 12 of 23 from the arc, in ending the Big Red’s four-game winning streak.

Darius Maddox added 14 points, Nahiem Alleyne 13, and Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla 11 each. Justyn Mutts and David N’Guessan had 10 points each. Guy Ragland Jr. and Kobe Dickson had 11 points each to lead Cornell.

Virginia Tech travels to Dayton on Sunday Dec. 12.