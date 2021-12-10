Liberty Christian Academy one win away from first ever Class 3 State Championship

LYNCHBURG, Va. – State Championship Saturday is right around the corner, and Liberty Christian Academy has put together quite the undefeated season to make it to the Class 3 showdown.

Since their transition from the private school ranks to the VHSL, the past six years have been nothing short of a journey. For this senior class, each year they’ve continued to get one game further into the playoffs. This season, they’re averaging 48 points a game, the unstoppable Bulldogs have one more shot to hoist a trophy as they take on Phoebus.

“We actually put the whole thing together in July,” linebacker Dillon Stowers said. “The plan was to win a Seminole District championship, win a region championship and overall win a state championship. We’ve done two-thirds so we’re doing pretty good.”

“The thing that I’m so impressed about our guys is they play with a consistency of effort every single week,” said head coach Frank Rocco. “No matter who they play, a lesser team, a higher quality team, they just show up and play hard and play smart, and hopefully we can do that one more week.”

Kick-off is slated for 4:30 p.m. at Williams Stadium at Liberty University.