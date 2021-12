The Liberty Christian Bulldogs are looking to win their first-ever Class 3 State Championship as they take on Phoebus.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Liberty Christian Bulldogs fell to Phoebus in Saturday’s Class 3 State Championship, 22-14.

It was a close game with it tied at 14-14 with just five minutes left in the fourth quarter, but Phoebus scored a touch down with seconds left in the final quarter.

This is the Bulldog’s first loss of the season.