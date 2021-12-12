SALEM, Va. – The 2021 Roy Stanley Memorial Shootout featured some County rivals going head-to-head in both boys and girls hoops action in addition to Roanoke Catholic taking on a tough Greenbrier East team.

Final scores from Saturday’s games:

-William Byrd 58, Hidden Valley 28 (Girls)

-William Byrd 58, Hidden Valley 44 (Boys)

-Greenbrier East 53, Roanoke Catholic 70 (Boys)

-James River 63, William Fleming 38 (Boys)

The annual basketball event -- sponsored by the Salem Kiwanis Club, pays tribute to the late, great sportscaster who served the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas for decades -- while also showcasing great local talent.