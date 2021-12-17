Lynchburg Hillcats’ Andrés Meléndez passes away suddenly at 20 years old

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Hillcats announced that catcher Andrés Meléndez passed away Thursday at the age of 20 in Miami, FL. No further details have been released.

We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Andrés Meléndez.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/GgmureOQCz — Lynchburg Hillcats (@LynHillcats) December 17, 2021

The Cleveland Guardians released this statement Thursday evening.

R.I.P. Andrés Meléndez. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, loved ones, teammates and those who knew him. pic.twitter.com/ehyrF7C7df — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) December 17, 2021

Meléndez spent his last season in Lynchburg, playing in 73 games.