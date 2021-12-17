55º
Lynchburg Hillcats’ Andrés Meléndez passes away suddenly at 20 years old

Meléndez was a catcher in the Cleveland Guardian’s organization

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Hillcats announced that catcher Andrés Meléndez passed away Thursday at the age of 20 in Miami, FL. No further details have been released.

The Cleveland Guardians released this statement Thursday evening.

Meléndez spent his last season in Lynchburg, playing in 73 games.

