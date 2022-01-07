U.S. Figure Skating Championships Day 1 Recap: Chock/Bates break rhythm dance record

Madison Chock and Evan Bates put in a stunning performance at the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Rhythm dance

When it comes to ice dance at the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating, there are really two competitions going on: the battle between Madison Chock/Evan Bates and Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue, and the battle for bronze.

Neither Chock/Bates nor Hubbell/Donohue disappointed -- though the former swirled into a national record with a record 91.94-point rhythm dance, largely set to Billie Eilish.

"It is certainly not our first rodeo, but it's our favorite rodeo," Chock said after their victory. The duo previously won nationals in 2015 and 2020. "Our routine is locked and loaded."

"Frankly, we had a good six weeks of training," Bates added.

Hubbell/Donohue danced before their rivals, with a passionate skate set to a medley of Janet Jackson songs. Though the team performed many brilliant elements, Hubbell's nerves were on display -- she required a few balance checks when her knee went too high, and she only completed three of four rotations on her second twizzle. Still, Hubbell/Donohue earned 89.39 points -- initially setting the bar, and finishing second.

"They are without a doubt world class," commentator Tara Lipinski said after their short program. "Having said that, they weren't perfect today. There were small mistakes."

"I'm a little confused, really," Hubbell said afterward, admitting that she wasn't at her best.

One of the younger teams favorited at this event, Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker were also among the first to perform – but their routine was hampered early on when Hawayek struggled with a stepout during the twizzle sequence. “This team is usually so, so confident,” commentator Johnny Weir said. “You want those soft, buttery knees throughout this dance, and they just felt stiff.” Hawayek/Baker received a 79.39.

Caroline Green and Michael Parsons, fourth at the 2021 U.S. Championships, were also anticipated as potential medal favorites in Nashville. Performing to a medley by Janet Jackson and En Vogue, they jumped to second place with an 80.85.

"It's gonna come down to the free dance," Lipinski said.