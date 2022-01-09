UNCG hands VMI second straight loss 72-56

LEXINGTON, Va. – Points were hard to come by for VMI on Saturday, thanks to a stingy defensive effort by North Carolina-Greensboro, who claimed a 72-56 road win over the Keydets.

The loss sent VMI to a 2-2 record in Southern Conference play. Jake Stephens scored a game-high 22 points, Kamdyn Curfman posted the first double-double of his career with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Overall, the Keydets shot just 35 percent from the field and just 28 percent from beyond the arc.

With the win, UNCG moves to 9-5 overall, 1-1- in the SOCON. Kobe Langley scored the first 8 points for the Spartans and led the team with 18. Kaleb Hunter added 15 points in the winning effort.

The Spartans are led by former Radford University head coach Mike Jones who’s in his first year at UNCG.