Liberty rolling in ASUN play, downs Lipscomb 78-69

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty extends its winning streak to four games after defeating Lipscomb, 78-69, Tuesday night at Liberty Arena. Liberty improves to 18-7 overall and 9-1 in the ASUN Conference while Lipscomb drops to 10-16 overall and 3-8 in conference. The Flames were led by Kyle Rode scoring a career-high 24 points while Darius McGhee posted his first career double-double with 29 points and 10 assists.

First Half

Liberty jumped out to an early 16-6 lead, starting the game making six of its first 10 shots with Shiloh Robinson scoring eight of the 16 points. Liberty’s offense was efficient in the first half, shooting 53 percent from the field and 56 percent from three-point range, making nine shots from beyond the arc. Darius McGhee led the way in the first half with 17 points as the Flames went into the break with a 41-26 lead.

Second Half

Lipscomb was able to cut Liberty’s lead to single digits (57-48) with 10 minutes left in the half and McGhee was able to get Liberty’s offense back in the groove, scoring Liberty’s next six points in the following two minutes, pushing Liberty’s lead back to double digits. Lipscomb continued to fight back and would cut Liberty’s lead back to single digits within the last minute, but the Flames were able to hold off the Bisons for the win. McGhee (12 points) and Kyle Rode (18 points) led the way for the Flames in the second half scoring 30 of Liberty’s 37 points in the second half.

Key Stats & Notes

Kyle Rode set career-highs in points (24) and three-pointers (6).

McGhee recorded his first career double-double with 29 points and 10 assists to go along with eight rebounds.

McGhee became the fourth player in program history to make 100 three-pointers in a single season.

McGhee now has 105 three-pointers this season, which is the second most in a single season in program history, just two behind Davon Marshall’s record of 107 three-pointers.

McGhee scored double digits from the 21st straight and recorded his 16th 20-point game of the season.

Liberty made 17 three-pointers while limiting Lipscomb to six three-pointers.

Both Liberty and Lipscomb shot 47.4 percent from the field.

Liberty recorded 21 assists off 27 made field goals.

Shiloh Robinson scored 13 points along with six rebounds.

Thoughts from Head Coach Ritchie McKay

“I think Lipscomb is really good, so I think to do what our group did over the last 13 days is impressive. I really think that the road we had to travel to do what we have done in the last two weeks is hard and I think we got to the other side of it. Really pleased with our effort and our guys came in and played their roles.”

Up Next

Liberty will head back on the road for a two-game road trip to Jacksonville, Fla. starting off with Jacksonville on Saturday, Feb. 12. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN.