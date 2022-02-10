1st and 10 Trophy Tour: E.C. Glass’s George White

Lynchburg, Va. – The 1st and 10 trophy tour swings though the Hill city, destination- E.C. Glass High. The Hilltoppers opened the season with a huge performance from their junior quarterback, George White.

White was 12 of 19 passing for 296 yards and six touchdown passes, in a 41-30 shootout win over Class 3 state runner-up Lord Botetourt.

10 Sports Brooke Leonard delivered the hardware with head coach Jeff Woody alongside.

The Hilltoppers had a bounceback 8-2 fall campaign and a playoff berth, after a disappointing, Covid-ridden spring season.

White credits his coach with teaching him the skills to get the job done.

“He’s been everything, I think. I started playing quarterback when I was in eighth grade, showed up here as a short scrawny dude who had a strong arm and that was about it. But he kind of taught me about how you play the game the right way, how to go about being a good quarterback and he’s been really, really helpful for me,” White explained.

“If he doesn’t like what he sees he can throw the ball. So it’s collegiate, it’s professional, and he is able to grasp it. he’s able to implement, he’s able to fix me, so as a coach I’m blessed to have a guy like this,” Hilltoppers head coach Jeff Woody says.